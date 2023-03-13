Amoeba - Fighting pathogens, respecting nature

Erweiterte Funktionen



During 2022 Amoéba secured regulatory approval in the United States and a recommendation for approval in the European Union for the active substance used in its innovative biological fungicides. It is now looking to raise €45m to fund operations and site expansion over the next three years. €23m of the financing will be for capital expenditure, primarily on a production plant capable initially of manufacturing sufficient active substance annually to treat 100,000 hectares of crops, 200,000 hectares when extended. Management plans to have this operational by early 2025 to support product roll-out, subject to Amoéba receiving regulatory approval for individual fungicides containing the active substance in 2024.

