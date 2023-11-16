Amoeba - Biocontrol plant paves path to commercialisation

Thus far, FY23 has marked a year of successful advancement for Amoéba: (1) the development of its biocontrol plant is ongoing, poised to achieve production of 40 tonnes per annum of W. magna lysate; (2) a third scientific article has been published, which highlights the efficacy of its biocontrol product; and (3) the company has announced a potential further application for W. magna lysate in cosmetic skincare. The new application will not hinder advancement of the biological fungicide product. H123 saw the widening of EBIT losses by €1.0m y-o-y to €3.9m, primarily attributable to increased industrial deployment costs and financing fees; Amoéba plans to seek €45m financing to support its expansion and operations.