Erweiterte Funktionen



Alphamin Resources - Still leading the pack




04.09.23 09:04
Edison Investment Research

Alphamin Resources (AFM) offers rare exposure to a metal (tin) that both Rio Tinto and the MIT regard as the most likely to benefit from the electrification of the world economy. Having successfully ramped up its Mpama North mine at Bisie in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2019–20, when the tin price was enjoying one of its biggest bull markets in decades, AFM is now in a net cash position and is paying dividends at the same time as developing a second mine (Mpama South).

Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,634 € 0,624 € 0,01 € +1,60% 04.09./14:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MU0456S00006 A12GSG 0,77 € 0,41 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,634 € +1,60%  14:52
Düsseldorf 0,611 € +1,33%  12:31
Stuttgart 0,611 € +0,33%  12:05
München 0,623 € 0,00%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,6785 $ -0,22%  01.09.23
Berlin 0,611 € -0,49%  14:26
Frankfurt 0,56 € -5,41%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie - Jetzt einsteigen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://alphaminresources.com/ 20.08.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...