Alkane Resources - Tomingley Gold Extension Project approved

As expected, the NSW Minister for Planning has approved Alkane’s Tomingley Gold Extension Project, allowing both open-cut mining at the Roswell and San Antonio deposits (including underground mining at the former) and extending the mine life to 2032. The approval accepts a processing rate of up to 1.75Mtpa, with underground mining due to commence at Roswell before the end of CY23. Financing has been secured via A$50m of debt funding from Macquarie Bank, together with 100koz of gold hedging at a weighted average price of A$2,825/oz (US$1,928/oz).