Alkane Resources - Production impresses at Tomingley




06.01.23 09:00
Edison Investment Research

Alkane upgraded its FY23 guidance for gold production from 55,000–60,000oz to 62,000–70,000oz on 5 January. This follows H123 production at Tomingley of 37,790oz. Alkane has lowered its expected unit costs, to AISC of A$1,550–1,800/oz, down from previous guidance of A$1,650–1,900/oz. Also, approval of the Tomingley Gold Expansion Project, expected in late December, has been deferred until early February.

Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis


mehr >
 
