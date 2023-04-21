Erweiterte Funktionen
Alkane Resources - Guidance increased again
21.04.23 09:32
Edison Investment Research
Alkane continues to increase its production guidance, indicating confidence in a strong close to FY23, from 62,000–70,000oz to 65,000-73,000oz. It also lowered its expected unit costs to an AISC of A$1,550–1,700/oz, from previous guidance of A$1,550–1,800/oz. These updates follow confirmation of Q323 gold production of 16,641oz and a total for the year to date of 54,431oz, at an AISC of A$1,446/oz.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,54 €
|0,54 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.04./14:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ALK9
|863617
|0,79 €
|0,33 €
Werte im Artikel
0,54
0,00%
0,022
-6,52%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,54 €
|0,00%
|20.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,597 $
|+1,26%
|20.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,515 €
|+0,98%
|13:01
|Frankfurt
|0,515 €
|+0,98%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|0,515 €
|+0,98%
|08:01
|München
|0,515 €
|+0,98%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,52 €
|+0,97%
|10:36
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|110
|Alkane Resources mit viel Pote.
|13.04.23