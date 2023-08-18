Alkane Resources - Expanding its resources

Erweiterte Funktionen



Tomingley delivered Q423 gold production of 15,822oz, meeting its quarterly forecasts at an AISC of A$2,174/oz. These results concluded a strong year, with full year production of 70,253oz at an AISC of A$1,602/oz beating original FY23 guidance of 55,000–60,000oz production (at an AISC of A$1,650–1,900/oz), and meeting April 2023 production guidance of 65,000–73,000oz (at an AISC of A$1,550–1,750/oz). Full year gold sales totalled 70,498oz, generating revenue of A$190.5m at an average price of A$2,703/oz. FY24 guidance has been set for Tomingley at 60,000–65,000oz production at an AISC of A$1,750–2,100/oz as Alkane anticipates increased costs in wages, and electricity, fuel and reagent prices. Following Alkane’s updates since our last note in April, we have increased our FY23 EPS estimate by 26.8% to 7.38c (cf 5.82c previously).

