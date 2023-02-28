Erweiterte Funktionen
Alkane Resources - Continuing to turn hope into reality
28.02.23 09:32
Edison Investment Research
Alkane has announced an initial inferred resource estimation at its Kaiser deposit based on approximately 49,000m of drilling, using a 0.3g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) cut-off required for open-cut mining at the deposit. The programme concluded with an estimate of 270Mt grading at 0.54g/t AuEq for 4.7Moz AuEq (0.48Mt Cu, 2.05Moz Au). As a result, the value of contained copper now surpasses the value of gold in the Boda-Kaiser deposits. Additional exploration is now underway at Boda and Kaiser, with updated resource estimation expected at the end of CY23.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,453 €
|0,4208 €
|0,0322 €
|+7,65%
|28.02./15:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ALK9
|863617
|0,90 €
|0,33 €
0,45
+7,65%
0,015
-5,06%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,453 €
|+7,65%
|08:53
|München
|0,3976 €
|+3,01%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|0,3976 €
|+0,71%
|08:02
|Hamburg
|0,3976 €
|+0,71%
|08:01
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,44782 $
|+0,57%
|23.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,411 €
|+0,39%
|13:01
|Stuttgart
|0,4124 €
|+0,29%
|10:30
|96
|Alkane Resources mit viel Pote.
|27.02.23