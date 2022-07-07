Erweiterte Funktionen



Alkane Resources - Coming to fruition




07.07.22 10:34
Edison Investment Research

Alkane Resources has made a number of seminal announcements since our last note. The first concerned a 244koz (or 37%) increase in the resource at Roswell, which brings the underground Roswell life extension in FY29–31 ever closer to fruition. However, by far the more important is the announcement of a maiden resource at Boda in the Northern Molong Porphyry Project of a globally significant 5.2Moz, or 10.1Moz AuE (cf a prior Edison estimate of 5.5Moz Au or 9.8Moz AuE – see Exhibit 1). This note looks at Boda in the wake of this announcement, including its potential valuation and development options.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Stark Kaufen
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,426 € 0,4286 € -0,0026 € -0,61% 07.07./13:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ALK9 863617 0,85 € 0,39 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,4696 € +4,03%  27.06.22
Frankfurt 0,4722 € +11,90%  08:01
Hamburg 0,4194 € -0,52%  08:06
Stuttgart 0,426 € -0,61%  08:02
Düsseldorf 0,4208 € -0,71%  13:00
München 0,4186 € -0,71%  08:00
Berlin 0,6735 € -4,33%  26.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,4531 $ -5,60%  28.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringend: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massiver Kursschub voraus. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
69 Alkane Resources mit viel Pote. 17.12.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...