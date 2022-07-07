Erweiterte Funktionen
Alkane Resources - Coming to fruition
07.07.22 10:34
Edison Investment Research
Alkane Resources has made a number of seminal announcements since our last note. The first concerned a 244koz (or 37%) increase in the resource at Roswell, which brings the underground Roswell life extension in FY29–31 ever closer to fruition. However, by far the more important is the announcement of a maiden resource at Boda in the Northern Molong Porphyry Project of a globally significant 5.2Moz, or 10.1Moz AuE (cf a prior Edison estimate of 5.5Moz Au or 9.8Moz AuE – see Exhibit 1). This note looks at Boda in the wake of this announcement, including its potential valuation and development options.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,426 €
|0,4286 €
|-0,0026 €
|-0,61%
|07.07./13:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ALK9
|863617
|0,85 €
|0,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,4696 €
|+4,03%
|27.06.22
|Frankfurt
|0,4722 €
|+11,90%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|0,4194 €
|-0,52%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|0,426 €
|-0,61%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|0,4208 €
|-0,71%
|13:00
|München
|0,4186 €
|-0,71%
|08:00
|Berlin
|0,6735 €
|-4,33%
|26.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4531 $
|-5,60%
|28.06.22
= Realtime
