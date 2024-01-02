Erweiterte Funktionen



Alkane Resources - Boda continuing to add value




02.01.24 08:50
Edison Investment Research

Following an extensive drilling campaign, on 14 December, Alkane announced an update to its Boda mineral resource estimate to include Boda Two and Three, as expected in Q423. The result of the update was a 30% increase in the gold grade and a 22% (or 1.17Moz) increase in contained gold at Boda, which we value at US$28.2m (4.7 US cents or 7.0 Australian cents per share). The Boda deposit remains open at depth and along strike and a subsequent resource update at Kaiser is anticipated in late Q1 CY24 as well as a conceptual mine plan at the combined Kaiser-Boda deposit in due course.

