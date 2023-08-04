Erweiterte Funktionen
Agnico Eagle Mines - Record-breaking production
04.08.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) reported record quarterly gold production of 873koz in Q223 at a US$840/oz total cash cost and a US$1,150/oz all-in sustaining cost (AISC) that drove strong financial results of adjusted EPS of US$0.65/share and operating cash flow of US$1.46/share. Record-breaking production reflects 100% ownership for the full quarter of Canadian Malartic, which will add c 80–90koz in attributable production per quarter. Additionally, AEM recorded the safest half-year performance in its history. Guidance for FY23 has been reiterated at 3.24–3.44Moz at a cash cost of US$840–890/oz and AISC of US$1,140–1,190/oz. The quarterly dividend remains at US$0.40/share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,03 $
|48,35 $
|0,68 $
|+1,41%
|04.08./15:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0084741085
|860325
|61,15 $
|36,69 $
Werte im Artikel
49,03
+1,41%
0,010
-42,61%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,45 €
|+0,63%
|16:13
|Stuttgart
|44,83 €
|+1,82%
|15:51
|AMEX
|49,12 $
|+1,68%
|15:36
|Nasdaq
|49,08 $
|+1,53%
|15:45
|NYSE
|49,03 $
|+1,41%
|15:44
|Düsseldorf
|44,36 €
|+0,64%
|12:31
|Frankfurt
|44,32 €
|+0,23%
|14:10
|Hamburg
|44,11 €
|-0,79%
|08:00
|Hannover
|44,11 €
|-0,79%
|08:08
|München
|44,11 €
|-0,79%
|08:00
|Berlin
|44,04 €
|-1,03%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|39
|AGLE
|27.07.23
|126
|AGNICO EAGLE MINES mit 5.
|20.05.23
|2
|Agnico-Eagle Mines ist überver.
|25.04.21
|1
|Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd.
|16.03.05