Agnico Eagle Mines - Moving forward during difficult times

01.11.22 11:50
Edison Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) reported a strong set of Q3 results, delivering gold production of 816,795oz at competitive cash and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of US$779/oz and US$1,106/oz, respectively, notwithstanding cost pressures, constraints regarding workforce availability and the lingering aftermath of COVID-19. Material mark-to-market losses on foreign exchange and oil hedges of US$134.5m distorted headline earnings. However, excluding these non-cash, exceptional items, adjusted net income was US$235.4m or US$0.52/share, compared to US$119.0m or US$0.49/share in Q321. The quarterly dividend was held at US$0.40/share.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,67 $ 43,96 $ 1,71 $ +3,89% 01.11./14:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0084741085 860325 67,14 $ 36,69 $
Werte im Artikel
45,67 plus
+3,89%
0,033 minus
-4,35%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,885 € +2,73%  14:35
Nasdaq 45,71 $ +3,90%  14:33
NYSE 45,67 $ +3,89%  14:33
AMEX 45,43 $ +3,32%  14:31
Frankfurt 45,30 € +1,55%  12:15
Stuttgart 45,04 € +0,88%  14:06
Berlin 44,935 € -0,66%  08:08
Düsseldorf 44,925 € -0,69%  08:10
Hamburg 44,895 € -0,87%  08:03
Hannover 44,895 € -0,87%  08:03
München 44,88 € -0,99%  08:00
  = Realtime
