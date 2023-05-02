Erweiterte Funktionen
Agnico Eagle Mines - A year of optimisation ahead
02.05.23 15:34
Edison Investment Research
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) started the year with strong quarterly production of 813koz at an US$832/oz total cash cost and a US$1,125/oz all-in sustaining cost (AISC). A number of records were achieved, including in cash flow and safety. This marks the final quarter incorporating 50% of production from Canadian Malartic. From 30 March, this will increase to 100%, following AEM’s acquisition of Yamana’s Canadian assets, which will add c 80–90koz in attributable production per quarter. Guidance for FY23 remains unchanged at 3.24–3.44Moz at a cash cost of US$840–890/oz and AISC of US$1,140–1,190/oz. An unchanged quarterly dividend of US$0.40/share was declared.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,08 $
|55,92 $
|1,16 $
|+2,07%
|02.05./19:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0084741085
|860325
|60,22 $
|36,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,20 €
|+1,36%
|18:41
|AMEX
|57,43 $
|+2,50%
|18:25
|NYSE
|57,08 $
|+2,07%
|19:13
|Nasdaq
|57,08 $
|+2,07%
|19:13
|Stuttgart
|52,02 €
|+0,62%
|18:45
|Frankfurt
|51,86 €
|-0,15%
|19:12
|Hamburg
|50,92 €
|-1,74%
|08:05
|Berlin
|50,94 €
|-1,81%
|08:08
|Hannover
|50,92 €
|-1,85%
|08:05
|München
|50,88 €
|-2,12%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|50,66 €
|-2,24%
|11:47
