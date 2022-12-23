Actinogen Medical - XanaMIA clears hurdle to start US recruitment

Actinogen has announced that the US FDA has provided the required approvals for it to proceed with US recruitment for its planned six-month, placebo-controlled Phase IIb portion of the XanaMIA study. This study is designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Xanamem in a population of patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD), who at baseline will have been confirmed as biomarker-positive for AD (as determined through elevated blood phosphorylated Tau, or pTau). The study will start enrolment in H1 CY23 and results are expected in late CY24.