Erweiterte Funktionen



Actinogen Medical - Refining the upcoming XanaMIA Phase IIb study




08.06.23 14:16
Edison Investment Research

Actinogen intends to start patient enrolment and dosing in H2 CY23 in the Phase IIb XanaMIA study portion assessing Xanamem in lead indication Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The company expects to receive FDA approval in the coming weeks on amendments to the study design protocol and the new Xanamem tablet formulation to be used (replacing the capsule used in prior Xanamem trials). It expects to report top-line efficacy data in H2 CY25, with interim readouts projected in or around late CY24 or early CY25. We believe market participants will be keen to observe whether this study, which prospectively enrols patients with elevated pTau, will confirm the positive findings shown in a subset biomarker analysis from the earlier XanADu study. Positive Phase IIb data could introduce the possibility of material out-licensing or value realisation opportunities, in our view.

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW) - Stellantis ($STLA) investiert 76 Mio. EUR

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0415 € 0,0305 € 0,011 € +36,07% 08.06./19:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ACW3 A0MZH8 0,097 € 0,020 €
Werte im Artikel
0,042 plus
+36,07%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0415 € +36,07%  06.06.23
Frankfurt 0,0155 € -11,43%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen für Ukraine - 475% Drone Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...