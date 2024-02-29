Actinogen Medical - Pressing forward with Xanamem

Having shown cognitive activity in prior trials, Actinogen began its XanaMIA Phase IIb study of lead candidate Xanamem in patients with cognitive impairment (CI) associated with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The study will assess c 220 biomarker-positive AD patients, with interim results expected in H1 CY25. Actinogen recently reported results from a human positron emission tomography (PET) imaging study, which affirm the drug’s mechanism of action (MoA) in healthy subjects and patients with AD, by showing that Xanamem exhibited high target enzyme occupancy designed to impede cortisol production, as well as favourable safety and tolerability. Our risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) remains essentially unchanged at A$528m.