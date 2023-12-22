Erweiterte Funktionen



Actinogen Medical - Phase IIb XanaMIA study opens first study site




22.12.23 12:12
Edison Investment Research

Actinogen Medical has opened the first investigational study site for its Phase IIb XanaMIA trial of lead candidate Xanamem in patients with cognitive impairment (CI) associated with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The study plans to enrol c 220 patients, who will be randomised to take Xanamem 10mg or placebo once daily for 36 weeks. The trial will concentrate on Australian test sites for the first 100 enrolled patients, and initial efficacy and safety results will be analysed when these patients reach 24 weeks of treatment. The results, expected in H1 CY25, could serve as a significant catalyst if data are positive. Nearer term, the next material milestone will be results, expected in Q2 CY24, from Actinogen’s Phase IIa XanaCIDD study in patients with CI and major depressive disorder (MDD). A positive XanaCIDD readout may lead to a share price re rating, and thereby may potentially accelerate the expansion of XanaMIA to US and global clinical study sites.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,013 € 0,014 € -0,001 € -7,14% 22.12./10:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ACW3 A0MZH8 0,079 € 0,010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,013 € -7,14%  19.12.23
Frankfurt 0,0125 € -3,85%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs - Klinische 2b-Studie startet. Neuer 359% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...