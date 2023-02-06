Actinogen Medical - On track to start Phase IIb XanaMIA study

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.02.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research

Actinogen’s recent quarterly update confirmed that the company remains on track to start US recruitment in H1 CY23 for its six-month, placebo-controlled Phase IIb portion of the XanaMIA study. The study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Xanamem in a population of patients with mild cognitive impairment (CI) and mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD), who at baseline will have been confirmed as biomarker-positive for AD (as determined through elevated blood phosphorylated Tau, or pTau). The company also started enrolment in Q4 CY22 for its XanaCIDD Phase IIa study assessing Xanamem in patients with CI relating to persistent depression despite ongoing treatment with standard-of-care medications. We expect the next material clinical data milestone for the company will be the XanaCIDD results, due in late CY23 or early CY24.

