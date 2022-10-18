Erweiterte Funktionen
Actinogen Medical - Cognitive enhancer targeting key diseases
18.10.22 16:56
Edison Investment Research
Actinogen’s share price has experienced a rather volatile period since May 2019, when it decreased c 70% following the disappointing Phase II XanADu trial results, only to rebound in October 2019 almost to pre-XanADu levels after preliminary results from another clinical trial XanaHES were reported. XanaHES was designed as a Phase I safety trial to test high doses of Xanamem, but a smart trial design (exploratory cognitive endpoints included) and well-timed initiation led to the right results being reported at the right time. Actinogen will still need to complete its R&D programme and pinpoint further R&D direction. Until then, our updated valuation stands at A$131m or A$0.12/share (vs A$0.17/share previously).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0775 €
|0,0785 €
|-0,001 €
|-1,27%
|18.10./21:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000ACW3
|A0MZH8
|0,13 €
|0,020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0775 €
|-1,27%
|11.10.22
|Frankfurt
|0,055 €
|-14,73%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
