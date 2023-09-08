Accsys Technologies - Warning of lower demand

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.09.23 08:42
Edison Investment Research

In its trading update for the first four months of FY24, Accsys warned of weaker building materials and construction markets, caused by the higher interest rates and high inflation environment. Distributors are facing significantly lower volumes and high levels of destocking, which is now also felt by Accsys. Assuming market uncertainty continues, Accsys expects FY24 revenue to be below consensus and EBITDA to be significantly below consensus. We contacted the company and according to management it expects to be (just) compliant with debt covenants. On lowered estimates and a raised risk profile, our discounted cash flow (DCF) now points at a value of €0.93 per share (previously €1.25).

