Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ACCSYS TECH.PLC":
 Aktien    


Accsys Technologies - Stronger-than-expected revenue growth in Q3




07.02.23 16:34
Edison Investment Research

Accsys showed strong revenue growth of 32% in 9M23, driven by higher sales prices (to mitigate input pressure) and a recovery in volumes in Q323 compared to H123. The company remains positive about its outlook for the remainder of the financial year, with continued good demand for both of its products. Accsys expects volumes to be c 50% higher in H223 versus H123 (or 36,000m³, with 17,000m³ in Q4) and a near doubling of underlying EBITDA for the full year (FY22 EBITDA was €10.4m). We have raised our estimates, resulting in a discounted cash flow (DCF) value of €1.15 per share (previously €1.00).

Aktuell
Video Hot Stock meldet sensationelle Chat GPT-Integration
Nach 772% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 60.410% mit Adobe ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,70 $ 0,70 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BQQFX454 A12A7G 2,26 $ 0,70 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,96 € -2,83%  25.01.23
München 0,995 € 0,00%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,70 $ 0,00%  06.02.23
Düsseldorf 0,97 € -0,31%  21:00
Stuttgart 0,95 € -0,31%  15:50
Frankfurt 0,944 € -0,74%  09:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Achtung: Riesendeals in Kürze - Neuer 335% Drone Hot Stock. Nach 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...