Accsys Technologies - Stronger-than-expected revenue growth in Q3

Accsys showed strong revenue growth of 32% in 9M23, driven by higher sales prices (to mitigate input pressure) and a recovery in volumes in Q323 compared to H123. The company remains positive about its outlook for the remainder of the financial year, with continued good demand for both of its products. Accsys expects volumes to be c 50% higher in H223 versus H123 (or 36,000m³, with 17,000m³ in Q4) and a near doubling of underlying EBITDA for the full year (FY22 EBITDA was €10.4m). We have raised our estimates, resulting in a discounted cash flow (DCF) value of €1.15 per share (previously €1.00).