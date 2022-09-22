Accsys Technologies - Arnhem expansion completed but Hull delayed

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "ACCSYS TECH.PLC":

Accsys’s trading update included positive news on the commercial start of the fourth reactor in Arnhem and good progress with construction of the Accoya plant in America for production in Q224. However, this was overshadowed by a larger than expected volume decline in the first five months of FY23 (due to previously reported shutdowns) and more delays and cost overruns in the construction of the Tricoya plant in Hull. We have lowered our estimates and increased the company’s risk profile, resulting in a DCF value of €1.21 per share.