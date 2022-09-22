Erweiterte Funktionen

Accsys Technologies - Arnhem expansion completed but Hull delayed




22.09.22 10:40
Edison Investment Research

Accsys’s trading update included positive news on the commercial start of the fourth reactor in Arnhem and good progress with construction of the Accoya plant in America for production in Q224. However, this was overshadowed by a larger than expected volume decline in the first five months of FY23 (due to previously reported shutdowns) and more delays and cost overruns in the construction of the Tricoya plant in Hull. We have lowered our estimates and increased the company’s risk profile, resulting in a DCF value of €1.21 per share.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,82 € 0,818 € 0,002 € +0,24% 22.09./15:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BQQFX454 A12A7G 2,22 € 0,82 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,82 € +0,24%  21.09.22
Düsseldorf 0,811 € +0,62%  15:00
Stuttgart 0,787 € -0,25%  13:06
Frankfurt 0,78 € -0,64%  09:41
München 0,829 € -4,27%  08:04
  = Realtime
