Accsys Technologies - Accsys now owns 100% of Tricoya but Hull on hold




16.11.22 08:10
Edison Investment Research

Accsys has provided an update on the construction of the Tricoya plant in Hull, UK. After the restructuring of the consortium, Accsys now owns 100% of Tricoya, which we think is positive. However, project costs are anticipated to be up to €35m higher than previously expected and all activities at the site have been put on hold for at least six months to mitigate the negative impact on profitability of high acetyls input prices. Accsys will assess the exact costs before it commits capital to completing the plant, which we estimate may require a capital raise of c €20m. We have reduced our estimates and increased our capex assumptions for Hull, resulting in a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation of €0.95 per share.

