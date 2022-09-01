Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust - Termination of coverage

Edison Investment Research is terminating coverage on Steakholder Foods (formerly known as MeaTech) (MITC), Mesoblast (MSB), Bluglass (BLG), InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM), Onxeo (ONXEO), Arcane Crypto (ARCANE) and Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust (ADIG). Please note you should no longer rely on any previous research or estimates for this company. All forecasts should now be considered redundant.