Erweiterte Funktionen



AVAX - Record work-in-hand points to strong growth




08.01.24 16:52
Edison Investment Research

In FY24 we expect a large proportion of AVAX’s recently secured construction projects to commence and consequent substantial revenue to be recognised. We therefore forecast FY24 revenue and adjusted EBITDA increases of 112% and 76% y-o-y to €851m and €90m, respectively. As Greek infrastructure investment improves and AVAX executes on its backlog, it could secure an improved rating. It is currently trading on an FY24e P/E of 5.3x, a 60% discount to peers. With our valuation of AVAX’s concessions portfolio at €433m, €138m above the recognised book value of €295m, and a record work-in-hand level exceeding €3.2bn, there appears to be significant potential for investors. Our fair value stands at €3.2/share, indicating 87% upside potential.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,00 € 2,14 € -0,14 € -6,54% 09.01./13:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GRS213213002 924112 2,14 € 0,47 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 2,00 € -6,54%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Ausbruch Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 175% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...