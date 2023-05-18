Erweiterte Funktionen



AGBA - Taking health and wealth to the GBA




18.05.23 11:16
Edison Investment Research

AGBA is a Hong Kong-based financial services company offering a wide range of financial and healthcare products to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). With a population of 86 million, the GBA is a dynamic US$2tn economy, representing 13% of China’s GDP. Coupled with an ageing population, expansion into the GBA serves as a strategic move to meet the ever-increasing demand for health and wealth products. Through its extensive distribution network of 1,528 independent financial advisors (the largest in Hong Kong), AGBA is well placed to benefit from a recovery in sales following the recent removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

