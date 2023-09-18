Erweiterte Funktionen



AGBA - Forecasts lowered but momentum maintained




18.09.23 13:38
Edison Investment Research

AGBA generated sales of US$28.4m in H123, 361% higher than in H122, as it continued to onboard agents and COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. Compared to Q123, revenue increased by 54% as AGBA continued to benefit from the reopening of the Hong Kong-China border in February and the Chinese economy. Despite the positive momentum, AGBA has reduced its forecasts for each consecutive year to 2026 because of the slower-than-expected revival of the Chinese and Hong Kong economies so far in 2023. It still projects double-digit growth in subsequent years and expects to capitalise on increasing travel to Hong Kong from Mainland Chinese looking for high-quality health and wealth products.

