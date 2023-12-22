Erweiterte Funktionen


AFT Pharmaceuticals - R&D pipeline strengthens with new candidate




22.12.23 12:50
Edison Investment Research

AFT Pharmaceuticals has bolstered its R&D pipeline with the addition of a new product candidate, HY-090, a locally acting novel molecule, targeting Burning Mouth Syndrome (BMS), a condition with no curative treatments. AFT will be developing the asset in collaboration with Hyloris Pharmaceuticals (existing development partner for Maxigesic IV). While Hyloris will be responsible for product formulation, manufacturing and commercialisation in Europe, AFT will take care of clinical trials and related modalities, as well as commercialisation ex-Europe. The US activities will be co-managed by the two partners. HY-090 is one of two R&D assets that was already in active consideration by AFT and diligence work is ongoing for another three. A robust R&D program has always been a focus area for AFT and we believe an active pipeline will be instrumental in driving growth and increasing the company’s international footprint.

Aktuell
Europäische Union finanziert diesen Uran Aktientip in Deutschland
Neuer 194% Copper Hot Stock nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Hautkrebs - Klinische 2b-Studie startet. Neuer 359% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:33 , Gurupress
CoStar Aktie: Anleger dürfen gespannt sein!
18:29 , Gurupress
Potenzial der DWS Aktie: Was Sie wissen so [...]
18:28 , dts Nachrichtenagentur
++ EIL ++ UN-Sicherheitsrat fordert mehr Hilf [...]
18:26 , dpa-AFX
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung k [...]
18:26 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Weltsicherheitsrat fordert mehr hum [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...