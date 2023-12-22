AFT Pharmaceuticals - R&D pipeline strengthens with new candidate

AFT Pharmaceuticals has bolstered its R&D pipeline with the addition of a new product candidate, HY-090, a locally acting novel molecule, targeting Burning Mouth Syndrome (BMS), a condition with no curative treatments. AFT will be developing the asset in collaboration with Hyloris Pharmaceuticals (existing development partner for Maxigesic IV). While Hyloris will be responsible for product formulation, manufacturing and commercialisation in Europe, AFT will take care of clinical trials and related modalities, as well as commercialisation ex-Europe. The US activities will be co-managed by the two partners. HY-090 is one of two R&D assets that was already in active consideration by AFT and diligence work is ongoing for another three. A robust R&D program has always been a focus area for AFT and we believe an active pipeline will be instrumental in driving growth and increasing the company’s international footprint.