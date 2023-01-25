Erweiterte Funktionen



AFT Pharmaceuticals - Maxigesic IV expands into East European markets




25.01.23 08:12
Edison Investment Research

AFT Pharmaceuticals has announced an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement for the Maxigesic intravenous (IV) formulation with Salus Pharmaceuticals (a Slovenia-based wholesaler of pharmaceutical products) for nine Eastern European countries across the Balkan and Baltic regions. Maxigesic IV is already registered in five of the nine countries, with launches planned in CY23. AFT will also file registration applications for the remaining countries during the year. Maxigesic IV is registered in 41 countries globally and has been launched in more than 10, including the key markets of France and Italy in November 2022. As AFT awaits Maxigesic IV approval in the US, we see this new agreement as an encouraging step towards expanding its international presence, in line with its strategic priorities for CY23.

Aktuell
Video Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Amazon ($AMZN)
Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 60.410% mit Adobe ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock meldet starke Bodenproben - Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 477% Gold Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 58.420% mit Great Bear Resources

Starcore International Mines Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...