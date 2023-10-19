Erweiterte Funktionen


AFT Pharmaceuticals - FDA nod for opioid alternative, upside anticipated




19.10.23 08:16
Edison Investment Research

AFT Pharmaceuticals announced FDA approval for Maxigesic IV, an intravenous form of its flagship pain relief prescription medicine. The FDA approval of the post-operative pain alternative to opioids marks a material win for AFT, given the US is the largest analgesic market (estimated at nearly $7bn) and the current US regulatory hurdles in addressing pain in light of the opioid abuse epidemic. The launch at end FY24 or early FY25 is anticipated to trigger a US$6m milestone payment from Hikma Pharmaceuticals, the US licensee for Maxigesic IV. AFT’s 65% share of this milestone has the potential to provide upside to its NZ$22–24m FY24 operating profit guidance if Maxigesic IV is launched in FY24. We note that Maxigesic IV is already registered in 43 countries and is available in 21 countries (including key markets of Germany, France and Italy). The US approval is a key addition to the AFT portfolio, providing further confidence in the company’s ability to reach its previously stated near-term rolling 12-month stretch revenue target of NZ$200m, which we anticipate to be achieved on an annual basis by FY25.

