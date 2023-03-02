AFT Pharmaceuticals - Big win with Maxigesic Rapid’s FDA nod

Erweiterte Funktionen



AFT Pharmaceuticals (AFT) has announced it has received FDA approval for Maxigesic Rapid tablets, a quick-release version of its flagship Maxigesic product line. Notably, this marks the first regulatory win for AFT in the US (the world’s largest analgesic market), valued at c US$7bn. While AFT awaits Maxigesic IV’s clearance in the US, we expect this approval to help it build initial commercial traction in this high-margin market. The Rapid tablets, a patented combination of paracetamol (325mg) and ibuprofen (97.5mg), has been authorised for the treatment of mild-to-moderate acute pain. Negotiations with potential distribution partners are ongoing, with plans to release other dose versions in the future. The market has reacted positively to the news, with shares trading up by 10% at close of business.

