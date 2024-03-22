ACWA Power - Record results for FY23

ACWA Power achieved record results for FY23 (year end 31 December 2023). Net profit attributed to equity shareholders stood at SAR1,662m, up 8% y-o-y, while operating income of SAR2,984m grew 14% y-o-y. ACWA added 10.7GW of power generation capacity to its portfolio throughout 2023, with 66% exclusively renewable energy. The company achieved a record 12 financial closes in FY23, with a total funding raise of approximately SAR60bn. It continues to progress its growth ambition of tripling its assets under management by 2030, sufficiently supported by long-term financing and funding facilities.