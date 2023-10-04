ABC arbitrage - Equity markets remain calm

ABC arbitrage group (ABCA) reported net income of €8.8m in H123, down 46% y-o-y, which in our view represents a reasonable result amid unfavourable market conditions. The market continues to be characterised by low volatility and limited M&A activity, weighing on ABCA’s main arbitrage strategies. After the end of June 2023, both ABCA Opportunities and ABCA Reversion funds managed to show strong performance, improving the outlook for the H223 results. Meanwhile, ABCA’s AUM remained flat in H123. The company reiterated its intention to pay out 80% of profits in dividends, with a minimum DPS of €0.30.