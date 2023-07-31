Erweiterte Funktionen



AAC Clyde Space - xSPANCION commitment confirmed




31.07.23 10:24
Edison Investment Research

AAC Clyde Space has confirmed the acceleration of the xSPANCION satellite project following completion of the capital raise, which has provided SEK35.9m of net new funds. This will provide liquidity to proceed with the final phase to build out 10 satellites, the first four of which are to be added to AAC’s own SDaaS fleet by the end of 2024. By that time we would expect AAC to be generating positive EBITDA and net cash flow as it continues to grow the high-margin data revenue streams.

