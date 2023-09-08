Erweiterte Funktionen



AAC Clyde Space - Strong trading progress in H123




08.09.23 09:02
Edison Investment Research

AAC Clyde Space made strong progress in H123, with revenues up 65% and positive EBITDA. While the mix is not as expected due to delays to some programmes deferring the start of SDaaS revenues to H223, the recent rights issue enables the company to accelerate investment in its own SDaaS satellites for launch next year. As high-margin SDaaS revenues should accelerate from H223, we expect AAC to become increasingly profitable and cash generative.

