AAC Clyde Space - SDaaS sales set to grow
06.03.23 11:56
Edison Investment Research
AAC Clyde Space continued to experience supply chain delays in Q422, which further constrained performance. An aborted acquisition also incurred an exceptional cost that depressed statutory profits. However, despite project delays, order intake has remained healthy. With an element of deferred revenue recovery adding to FY23 plans, management expects substantial growth, generating positive EBITDA and operating cash flow.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1098 €
|0,1514 €
|-0,0416 €
|-27,48%
|06.03./15:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0009268154
|A2DG1T
|0,23 €
|0,087 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,1462 €
|+8,54%
|15:41
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,143 $
|-9,03%
|24.02.23
|Frankfurt
|0,1098 €
|-27,48%
|08:13
= Realtime
