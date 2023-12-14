AAC Clyde Space - Gathering momentum for FY24 lift-off

AAC Clyde Space's (AAC’s) Q323 report was encouraging, although it benefited from a large element of licence income without which the underlying progress was disappointing. The reason for that was summer shutdowns at suppliers and customers with some key revenue recognition deferred. However, since the start of Q423 there has been a tremendous order inflow worth around SEK200m. Much of this will start in FY24, supporting the significant acceleration of revenues towards the SEK500m targeted. That should accompany improving profitability and cash flows and lead to a reversal of recent declines in the share price.