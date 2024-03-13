Erweiterte Funktionen



4imprint Group - Continued market share gains




13.03.24 08:34
Edison Investment Research

4imprint’s FY23 results are as outlined in January’s trading update, with 16% top-line growth and a further step up in operating margin to 10.3% from 9.0%. Given that the trading backdrop became more difficult over the final few months, as shown in industry reports, this implies that the group continues to build share in its large and fragmented addressable market for promotional products. 4imprint ended the year with net cash and short-term deposits of $105m after particularly strong cash conversion in H2. This amply allows for the expansion project at the main Oshkosh distribution centre as well as a good uplift in the final dividend, making 215 cents for the year, with the shares trading at a yield of approximately 3%.

Aktuell
Eilt: Private Equity Hot Stock plant IPOs - Insider kauft massiv Aktien
Neuer 552% Hot Stock nach 3.747% mit Blackstone ($BX)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,50 € 67,50 € -1,00 € -1,48% 13.03./14:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0006640972 916232 67,50 € 61,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 68,00 € 0,00%  08:20
Stuttgart 66,50 € -0,75%  13:56
Düsseldorf 66,50 € -1,48%  12:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Völlig neue Krebsbehandlung - Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt. Diesen Biotech Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 9.290% mit Novo-Nordisk ($NVO)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...