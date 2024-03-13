4imprint Group - Continued market share gains

4imprint’s FY23 results are as outlined in January’s trading update, with 16% top-line growth and a further step up in operating margin to 10.3% from 9.0%. Given that the trading backdrop became more difficult over the final few months, as shown in industry reports, this implies that the group continues to build share in its large and fragmented addressable market for promotional products. 4imprint ended the year with net cash and short-term deposits of $105m after particularly strong cash conversion in H2. This amply allows for the expansion project at the main Oshkosh distribution centre as well as a good uplift in the final dividend, making 215 cents for the year, with the shares trading at a yield of approximately 3%.