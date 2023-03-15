4imprint Group - Brand investment turbocharges growth

4imprint’s FY22 results are impressive, with 45% organic revenue growth and an uplift in operating margin to 9.0% (FY21: 3.9%) despite some gross margin pressure from inflation. Much of this is due to the step-change in marketing efficiency via investment in the 4imprint brand, which has delivered large numbers of new customers and higher order counts. The group is inherently highly cash generative, and we already assumed that a special dividend was likely. This is now confirmed, at twice the level we anticipated, at $2/share. The pace of growth will likely moderate this year and there will need to be some investment to cater for the larger volumes, but momentum remains good, and our forecasts are edged ahead.