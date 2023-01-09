Erweiterte Funktionen


4iG - Vodafone Hungary acquisition finalised




09.01.23 13:58
Edison Investment Research

4iG has finalised the agreement to buy a majority stake in Vodafone Hungary, with deal completion expected by the end of the month. This will make the company the largest fixed broadband and internet TV provider and second-largest mobile operator in Hungary. Including this deal, 4iG will have made acquisitions worth c €3bn over the last 18 months as it has built out its position as a converged telecom operator in Hungary and the West Balkans and the leading IT services provider in Hungary.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:31 , Aktiennews
American Superconductor Aktie: Diese Meldung [...]
22:31 , Aktiennews
SuperCom Aktie: DAS heißt noch nichts
22:31 , Aktiennews
Treatment.com International Aktie: Jetzt wird e [...]
22:31 , Aktiennews
Interessante Signale bei TAG Immobilien!
22:31 , Aktiennews
Exicure Inc Aktie: Kaufen, verkaufen oder halt [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...