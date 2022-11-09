Erweiterte Funktionen


4iG - Rheinmetall relationship steps up a gear




09.11.22 08:09
Edison Investment Research

4iG has reached the next milestone in its partnership with Rheinmetall, following on from Rheinmetall’s investment in the company earlier this year. The two companies have entered into a joint venture (JV) to provide IT services to Rheinmetall’s local and global subsidiaries, starting in 2023 and with the potential to service third parties in the longer term. The JV should strengthen 4iG’s relationship with Rheinmetall and represents a major step forward in 4iG’s international expansion strategy.

