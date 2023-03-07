Erweiterte Funktionen


4iG - Regional ICT group positioned for growth




07.03.23 12:26
Edison Investment Research

4iG’s FY22 results reflect the changing profile of the group as it has transitioned via a series of acquisitions from a business focused on IT services in Hungary to a regional technology-infocommunications provider in Hungary and the West Balkans. The post year-end acquisition of Vodafone Hungary reshapes the business further, which when included results in telecoms making up 87% of revenue and 94% of EBITDA on an FY22 pro forma basis. The group now has all the building blocks in place to take advantage of digitalisation and telecoms convergence trends in its chosen markets.

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: Drone Hot Stock integriert AI-Technologie - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 1.455% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:56 , Aktiennews
QuantumScape Aktie: Diese Entwicklung ist m [...]
17:56 , Aktiennews
Siemens Energy Aktie: Hammer Entwicklung!
17:56 , Aktiennews
Infineon Aktie: Hervorragende Nachrichten für [...]
17:56 , Aktiennews
Super, Norwegian Air Shuttle!
17:56 , Aktiennews
Ballard Power Aktie: Der ganz große Wurf!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...