4iG - Record results; integration plan well under way




05.09.23 11:56
Edison Investment Research

4iG’s H123 results reflect the inclusion of Vodafone Hungary (VH) since its acquisition on 31 January. Since then, 4iG has been working through its integration plan, which includes monetising the DIGI mobile network infrastructure and launching a strategic review to consider carve-out options and further asset optimisation (the scope is Hungarian fixed and Albanian/Montenegrin passive mobile infrastructure). After a multi-year series of telco and IT acquisitions in Hungary and the Western Balkans, 4iG is focused on realising revenue and cost synergies from the combined businesses.

