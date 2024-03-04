4iG - Record FY23 results; transformation plan underway

4iG’s FY23 results showed good revenue and EBITDA growth on a reported and pro forma basis. The Telco business, which includes an 11 month contribution from the Vodafone Hungary acquisition, showed pro forma revenue growth of 7% and pro forma EBITDA growth of 17%. The group transformation project is well underway and, as part of the plan, the space-related businesses have been hived off into a standalone company. The plans for a subsea fibre-optic cable between Egypt and Albania are making good progress.