1Spatial - Landmark 1Streetworks contract

SPA has announced that following a successful trial, UK Power Networks has signed a contract to deploy 1Streetworks, 1Spatial’s traffic plan automation application. This is a landmark win for this key SaaS product, the market opportunity for which management sizes at £400m for UK low-speed roads alone. The contract is worth at least £0.34m over 12 months, but with scope to significantly exceed this over time and UK Power Networks advocacy for the product is notable. A growing pipeline of paid trials with other clients provide further evidence that 1Spatial is moving closer to delivering an acceleration in operationally geared recurring revenue growth.