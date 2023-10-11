Erweiterte Funktionen



1Spatial - Improving mix, SaaS potential draws nearer




11.10.23 12:08
Edison Investment Research

1Spatial’s H124 results show robust revenue growth and continued improvement in the revenue mix, with recurring revenue growing by 24%. Investment in sales resource, inflationary pressures and FX compressed margins, but a strong pipeline for both renewals and SaaS products could drive revenues and margins in H2 and beyond. In particular, the market opportunity for both 1Streetworks and NG9-1-1 has the potential to be transformative. We have upgraded our revenue forecast but leave earnings largely unchanged. Good conversion of the SaaS pipeline could justify further revisions, which may not be reflected in the current valuation.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,51 € 0,505 € 0,005 € +0,99% 11.10./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BFZ45C84 A2NB01 0,62 € 0,47 €
Werte im Artikel
6,10 minus
-1,61%
0,52 minus
-2,80%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,51 € +0,99%  08:02
Stuttgart 0,496 € -0,80%  12:10
Berlin 0,52 € -2,80%  17:40
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...