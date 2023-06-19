1Spatial - First wins for key SaaS product

1Spatial has won its first two contracts for 1Streetworks, the company’s SaaS-based Traffic Management Plan Automation product. This is an important development for the company in that the potential addressable market for this product is large; management estimates around £250m for low speed roads in the UK alone and 1Spatial looks well positioned to gain a significant market share. 1Streetworks also runs on the company’s newly launched cloud-based platform, representing an important milestone in 1Spatial’s migration to a scalable, SaaS-based model. Both contracts are for a three-month term initially, with the intention to move to annual or multi-year contracts upon successful completion. We are not changing our estimates at this stage. Further deal flow for 1Streetworks (or other SaaS products), together with the continuation of these initial deals to longer engagements, could be the catalyst for stronger growth and margin expansion to become priced in.