1Spatial - Enterprise growth through key contract wins




10.01.24 15:40
Edison Investment Research

1Spatial has announced several enterprise contract wins across key geographies, with the group executing on its growth strategy through land and expand, strategic partnerships and investment in sales. Contract extensions with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and a major European utility customer provide further validation of the core enterprise offering, while the new contract with ATKIS-1Gen for cloud-based solutions signifies growing market demand away from on-premise technology towards advanced, cloud-based services. This progress provides strong momentum to the end of FY24 and positions 1Spatial for operationally geared growth in FY25, supported by a maturing pipeline for its SaaS-based applications, 1Streetworks and NG911. Progress supports our forecasts, which show top-line growth and margin expansion.

