1Spatial - Change of CFO

1Spatial has announced that Andy Fabian will be stepping down as CFO on 19 December, to be replaced by Stuart Ritchie, currently CFO at Fusion Global, an international provider of SaaS workflow software. Mr Fabian has played a key role in putting 1Spatial on a sound financial footing, rebuilding investor confidence in the business and developing the current growth strategy. With these foundations in place, this change is being made to help drive an acceleration in growth and transition to a SaaS/subscription model.