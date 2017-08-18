Erweiterte Funktionen
XMAL MT0000250101 - MIA - EX-DIVIDEND DATE
18.08.17 14:25
Xetra Newsboard
Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
August 22, 2017.
Instrument Name : MIA ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code : MIA
ISIN : MT0000250101
Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.
