XMAL MT0000250101 - MIA - EX-DIVIDEND DATE

18.08.17 14:25
Xetra Newsboard

Kindly note that the following instrument will be trading ex-dividend on
August 22, 2017.

Instrument Name : MIA ORD EUR 0.25
Short Code : MIA
ISIN : MT0000250101

Please do not hesitate to contact the Malta Stock Exchange on
0035621244051 for any questions you may have.


